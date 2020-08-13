Thursday, 13 August 2020

Covid cluster 'linked to quarantine breach': Peters

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo: File
    Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo: File
    Winston Peters has claimed the new Covid-19 cluster is linked to a breach in New Zealand's quarantine system.

    Deputy Prime Minister Peters reportedly told ABC 24 News he was given the information by a New Zealand journalist, who he said was "usually very reliable".

    "It wasn't an official, I found out from somewhere else, but I think there's been a breach inside our quarantine system.

    "I think, when that comes out very shortly, in a matter of maybe less than a day, we'll find out that was the case. But you don't always find out from your officials.

    "You don't always find out from the experts. It's something you sort of find out by contact with other people."

    Peters added: "I don't know where this quarantine breach may have happened, but I think you can eliminate it being some new strain of Covid-19 that hitherto my country hadn't seen.

    "In Melbourne's case, of course, it was - how shall I say it without being too critical? - pretty slack oversight and supervision, where it was put in the hands of private industry, which was a disaster.

    "In our case, we got the army in early enough to know that that wouldn't have been the problem. But there's been a breach, and we'll find out in a matter of hours, or within a day."

    A spokesperson for the prime minister's office said they have not seen what Peters had said, but "no connection between managed isolation and these cases has been established at this point".

    Thirteen new cases of community transmission were revealed today.

    It takes New Zealand's total number of cases in the community to 17, after it was announced on Tuesday that four people from the same family had tested positive.

    The new cases are all linked to the original four confirmed cases from an outbreak in South Auckland and are being treated as a cluster.

    "What we know about clusters is that they grow," said director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

    "What is important is that we investigate these cases to their full extent, and that is exactly where people who are coming forward to be tested are helping us."

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter