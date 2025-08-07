Dog photos lead to $400 fine

Signs clearly state no dogs are allowed in Tongariro National Park. Photo: DOC/Supplied via RNZ

A woman who posted images of herself holding a dog in front of a "no dogs" sign in Tongariro National Park has been fined $400.

Tongariro National Park has a no dog policy, including no dogs in vehicles.

Department of Conservation Tongariro Operations Manager Libby O'Brien said the infringement notice was a "no-brainer".

"This person didn't make a mistake, she showed blatant disregard for the law, for nature, for the mana of the dual World Heritage listed Tongariro National Park."

Dogs are also not allowed at the three ski fields located in the park.

Under the National Parks Act dogs are not allowed in any national park, with the exception of guide dogs and dogs engaged in duties for the purposes of law, search and rescue, or for approved management purposes.

O'Brien said for this woman to "celebrate lawbreaking" was an to insult the iwi, the community, the businesses and local DOC rangers.