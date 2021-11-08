Monday, 8 November 2021

Updated 11.35 am

Four injured, one critical, after two-car crash near Invercargill

    Five people have been injured in two separate crashes in Southland this morning.

    Emergency services were first called to a serious crash involving four people in Riverton, about 30km west of Invercargill.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a call regarding a two-car crash about 8.30am in Palmerston St, near Princess and Napier Sts.

    A St John spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and had been flown to Dunedin Hospital by rescue helicopter.

    St John also treated two people in a serious condition and one person  in a moderate condition. All were all transported to Southland hospital via ambulance, she said.

    A police spokeswoman said at 11.30am that Palmerston St would be closed for some time and  traffic management would be put in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

    The Serious Crash Unit had been notified. 

    Meanwhile, one person has been injured in a crash involving a truck and a car on a Southland highway.

    Police said the collision happened abut 9.15am on the  Winton-Lorneville Highway, about 1km from Winton. 

    A St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff treated one person with moderate injuries and transported them to Southland Hospital.

    - By Laura Smith and ODT Online 

     

