KiwiRail leases freight ferry to secure Cook Strait supply chain link

The Interislander ferry Aratere was out of action just a few days ago due to mechanical issues. Photo: Mark Mitchell

KiwiRail has leased an additional freight ferry to secure a key link in New Zealand's supply chain - the Cook Strait.

The existing Kaiarahi ferry requires major repairs to its gearbox after a sudden failure, which is expected to take until at least March.

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller. Photo: Alex Burton

The remaining two ferries, Aratere and Kaitaki, cannot serve the market alone during that period without leaving New Zealand's supply chain vulnerable and under capacity pressure.

KiwiRail Group chief executive Greg Miller announced this afternoon that technical due diligence on an additional ferry, the Valentine, is currently being completed in England ahead of sailing to New Zealand.

Valentine, which has been working the English Channel, is being leased for an initial 12 months.

It is due to arrive in mid-December, when Interislander crews will familiarise themselves with the ship before it begins working the Cook Strait, Miller said.

"Having another ferry will ensure capacity and provide resilience on this important link in the New Zealand supply chain.

"KiwiRail's role is to ensure the State Highway 1 and main trunk rail connection between the North and South Islands stays open, and Valentine will provide us with the ability to make sure that happens during the busiest period of the year for New Zealanders taking summer holidays."

Miller said KiwiRail looked at 26 vessels around the world before shortlisting six and landing on the Valentine, which he said was the best option right now.

"The freight-only ferry will free up space for passengers and their vehicles on the other ferries, ensuring New Zealanders can travel during the summer holiday season."

The announcement comes just days after the Aratere was out of action again due to mechanical options.

This is after it needed to go to Sydney for dry dock work in September, leaving one Interislander to service the Cook Strait.

Miller acknowledged the Interislander fleet was ageing and more prone to breakdown.

"Old ships tend to have mechanical problems and this has been highlighted with the current mechanical issues on Aratere. While she has now resumed service, we know that disruption is bad for us and our customers.

"Valentine will help mitigate the impact on freight movements across the Cook Strait, in the event of any further unexpected mechanical disruptions."

Earlier this year, KiwiRail and Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard signed a contract for the delivery of two new, state-of-the-art, Cook Strait ferries.

The first is due to arrive in 2025 and the second in 2026. The contract price for the two ferries was $551 million.

The two, rail-enabled ferries, will be able to carry nearly double the number of passengers, and commercial and passenger vehicles compared with the current fleet.

Interislander operates around 3800 ferry services a year, transporting about 850,000 passengers, 250,000 cars and billions of dollars worth of freight.