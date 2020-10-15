Leaders' debate: Ardern won't stay on if she loses

Jacinda Ardern (L) and Judith Collins meet in the final leaders' debate tonight. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she won't stay on as leader if Labour loses the election.

In the final leaders' debate tonight, TVNZ host Jessica Mutch McKay asked Ardern if she lost, would she stay on as leader of the Opposition?

"No," Ardern said, not elaborating.

Collins said she would stay on as leader of the National Party if she lost, as she was the person with the experience needed.

Speaking after the debate, Ardern confirmed she would stand down as leader if Labour wasn't returned to Government.

"That certainly would be my choice... our plan is to succeed on election night.

"My message would be, if people don't want to see me resign, then vote for Labour."

The pair faced off tonight in the final leaders' debate, two days out from Election Day.

On the poll

To start the debate rolling, Ardern is asked about tonight's poll - will Labour be transformational if it gets back in Government?

"I believe we have been," Ardern responds, saying lasting changes on issues such as climate change require consensus, and pointing to child poverty as an area she says real progress is being made.

"I am not done yet."

Collins is asked about the poll numbers for National - 31 per cent. She says about 15 per cent of people are undecided, and a good number will make up their mind on election day.

The National leader says the economy will be front of mind for voters.

"There will be a lot of people who will want to say - yes, we want to come and vote National."

Asked if National should have stuck with Simon Bridges as leader, Collins said internal polling was in the mid 20s at that point.

Collins says National's path to power centres on the undecided voters, and to bring people back from the minor parties.

She said people voting New Conservative or NZ First could have their vote wasted, and if those people didn't want a Labour government they should vote National.

There was still confusion about MMP, Collins said.

Ardern said Labour's message was clear, and the polls showed "people are looking for stability... for unity."

On the large numbers voting early, Collins said a lot of National voters would vote on election day. She hoped early voters don't get "buyer's remorse".

Ardern said a lot of people were over the election campaign, and had their minds on the future.

She said "undecided" voters in the poll could be people who have already voted, and didn't want to say who they'd supported.

On child poverty

Mutch McKay asked Ardern about poverty, and her promise to halve child poverty by 2030. The Child Poverty Action Group had said this could be fixed right now, using Covid recovery fund money.

Ardern said a big investment had been made over the past three years, including lifting minimum wage and educational and social support.

"There is urgency... we cancelled the last National Government's tax cuts in order to support those on the lowest incomes instead."

The leaders clashed over Collins' claim child poverty had worsened.

"She promised to end child poverty," Collins said. "We have 150,000 children living in poverty... it's actually just got worse."

What was Collins' target? She said National would also like to halve child poverty by 2030 but by getting people in jobs, and National had a strong track record when in Government.

"What really matters is whether or not a child is getting fed...whether they have shoes on their feet."

On housing

Mutch McKay moved on to housing. Will either leader bring in changes to bring down the price of housing?

Collins wouldn't pledge to bring down prices of existing houses, but said supply needed to increase.

"I'm not asking for people to go and lose their life savings."

Ardern said there hadn't been enough affordable houses built in New Zealand, and data showed first-home buyers now made up 25 per cent of the market, the highest proportion on record.

Mutch McKay asked: What would they say to people locked out of home ownership?

Collins said supply was key. Ardern said the deposit for first-home buyers was a hurdle, and Labour had policies to help lessen that.

On Māori issues

Next topic - how to improve Māori outcomes?

Ardern cited state care for children, and the controversy over child uplifts, saying Labour had brought in changes to bring down those statistics.

Collins said inter-generational poverty and welfare dependency had to be addressed. National had done a huge number of Treaty settlements, she said.

Both leaders were slightly vague when pressed on whether new, separate systems for Māori were needed, but said innovations like Rangatahi Courts should be supported if they got results.

On the Pacific

Should a border exception be made for workers from the Pacific, to support the agriculture sector?

Ardern said that was being looked at: "Nobody wants to see fruit rot on the ground".

Collins said more urgency was needed, including in areas like vineyards and growers.

"The Pacific has lost its tourism... it's part of what we should do."

On faith

Collins was asked if her Christian faith would play a role in how she would govern.

She said she was a "liberal Anglican", and always had been.

Ardern said she was agnostic, but was raised in a religious household.

"That has shaped the way I treat people of faith - I respect that."

On St John

Photo: NZ Herald/file

Will the St John ambulance service be fully funded?

Ardern wouldn't go that far, but said paramedic services wouldn't be allowed to stop or suffer.

Collins said as a charity, St John didn't want to become a government department, but she would also ensure their services didn't suffer.

On visas

People in New Zealand on work visas are not being able to bring in their partners - will this change?

Collins said it needed to be looked at on a case-by-case basis, and not "open slather".

Ardern said the border restrictions were needed to keep safe, and were being gradually eased.

On leadership

A question from a school student is up next - what do you have to give to New Zealand that nobody else does?

Ardern said an acute awareness that she was in the job as a privilege and not a right.

"I give my everything... even if that means a huge sacrifice."

Collins said being in Parliament was an utter privilege, and she brought 20 years' experience as a lawyer, and in small business.

"At a time of grave economic situation that we are moving into now, that is something I bring. But also the ability to make decisions," Collins said, before Mutch McKay stopped her, saying it was becoming a long list.

On the minor parties

Now the questions turns to the minor parties - will Labour implement the Greens' wealth tax?

Absolutely not, says Ardern - and suggestions that wasn't the case were "desperate and mischievous".

Collins said she believed absolutely Labour would bring it in - Ardern countered, saying it was "blatant misinformation".

Ardern asked if National would implement Act Party policies.

Collins pressed on - saying before the last election Ardern and Labour had promised they'd do certain things, and had failed to do so, including KiwiBuild and light rail to the airport.

"The Greens have extremely expensive promises they are making to their voters."

Ardern said Collins was calling her a liar, and she would never do such a thing.

"I wouldn't call anyone a liar."

Ardern keeps going - this is the most animated she has been by far.

"Labour has always campaigned on National's policies and proposals... we ask they do the same to us... this is a desperate tactic and frankly sad."

Judith Collins said National wouldn't go into government with Winston Peters.

On NZ First, Collins said National wouldn't go into government with Winston Peters.

"There's a lot worse than being on the opposition benches - it's doing the wrong thing for New Zealand."

On climate change

On climate change, Ardern said the foundations for a response had been laid over the past three years, but big changes were needed.

What about GE technology? Collins said it was crucial to use the best science to improve productivity and address things like methane.

Ardern said that discussion should be had, and there was a way to protect New Zealand's "brand" while not losing out of improvements that could be made by GE.

On borders

What number of people should come in once the borders open?

Collins said about 50,000 a year, but housing was needed.

Ardern wouldn't give a number.

On campaigning

Ardern claims to enjoy campaigning, including the chance to get out and talk to people.

"You need that stamina, because none of us are here for a long, long time."

Mutch McKay notes Winston Peters is the exception.

Collins said she had been missing home dinners with her family, but she was energised by meeting New Zealanders.

Final words

Mutch McKay asked: What's one thing you'd like to say to each other?

Ardern thanked Collins for the speech she gave after the March 15 mosque killings, and the need for gun law reform.

Collins said anyone who became Prime Minister had to put their heart and soul into it, and Ardern had done that.

"That's a great thing."

On a goal beyond politics?

Collins said she'd like to write another best-selling book.

Ardern said she wanted politics to change, and could play a role in that from outside politics.

"I want our young people to look at this place and say... it doesn't have to be about mud-slinging."

Collins said politics needed to be entertaining, but with substance.

"Politics is the most interesting career that I have had, and I have had careers in law and business... every day I wake up... I really do have a smile on my face... it's going all day."

A last pitch to voters

Ardern addressed the undecideds - saying a vote for Labour was for strong, stable government.

It was time to look at the opportunity ahead - but that needed stability, uncertainty and a plan to take us forward.

Collins said if people wanted a National-led Government that they party vote National - for a party that understands business, with a leader who is decisive.

"Our plan is all focused on the economy... and paying down debt.

"It is really important that our children...are not saddled with debt."

Poll results

In the latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll tonight, it was the minor parties that benefited, picking up points from both major parties.

Labour is on 46 percent, down 1 percentage point, while National is on 31 percent, also down 1.

Act is steady on 8 percent, the Greens up two points to 8 percent, and NZ First up two points to 3 percent.

The New Conservative Party is on 2 percent, and TOP, Advance NZ and the Māori Party are all on 1 percent.

The poll showed 15 percent were still either undecided with two days to go.

The poll was held between October 10 and 14 and had 1005 respondents, with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Tonight's debate is particularly important for Collins, who is desperate to increase her party's vote before election day on Saturday.

Both leaders have been on the road for the better part of a month, and are now in the final straight.

Many viewers of tonight's debate will have already cast an early vote. As of 2pm today, more than 1.56 million people had voted.