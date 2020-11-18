Minister to ban tourist vans that aren't self-contained

Photo: ODT files

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says he will ban hiring vans that are not self-contained to tourists, as he urges a focus on attracting high-spending visitors.

The incoming minister told a tourism summit yesterday the industry should sell itself as a destination for the wealthy when borders re-open.

Nash told RNZ Morning Report today there was built-up demand from wealthy travellers, while backpackers and freedom campers would not be the target market.

"Gone are the days as far as I'm concerned where you hire a cheap van that is not self-contained," Nash said.

Nash said too often ratepayers and taxpayers had picked up the bill of the impact of tourism on infrastructure, and the environment and the full cost of tourism needs to be priced into the visitor experience.

"What we're looking at at the moment is a unique opportunity for a re-set.

"We haven't got tourists here at the moment, so we have an opportunity to re-define our global value proposition and market to those who add significant value to our country.

"Every tourist that comes to New Zealand will pay for the New Zealand experience."

Nash's call hasn't gone down well with Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins:

Nash said he would be looking at "innovative ways" so ratepayers and taxpayers don't foot the bill for infrastructure tourists use.

The minister told Morning Report he was looking at regulations to stop international tourists from being able to hire vans that don't include toilets.

"We get all these vans driving round at the moment that are not self-contained, so the driver or the passenger wants to go to the toilet - we all know examples of this - they pull over to the side of the road and they shit in our waterways.

"So what I am saying for example is, as a first cut, these vans that are hired out ... and we will look at regulations to stop this, you will not be able to hire a van that is not self-contained.

"If you're willing to pay for a campervan at least you have the ability to dispose of your excrement in a way that meets our sustainability goals and quite frankly our brand.

"What I'm saying is, all our marketing effort will go into high net worth individuals who are looking for a piece of paradise at the moment as they sit in lockdown in New York or London."

The country would "unashamedly" target the super wealthy, he said.

"Do you think that we want to become destination for those freedom campers and backpackers who don't spend much and leave the high net worth individuals to other countries?"

Nash said he approved of systems in other countries where visitors pay more than locals at tourist attractions, but said the Government can't direct how operators set their prices.