Missing girls found in Auckland, mother in custody

Lily and Pearl have been found in Auckland. Photo: NZ Police

Two young girls allegedly abducted by their Northland mother in breach of a court order have been found in Auckland, police have confirmed.

Police put out an urgent appeal overnight for help to find Lily (10) and eight-year-old Pearl.

They said the girls were taken on Christmas Eve and the last known sighting had been at 11pm on Monday at a South Auckland petrol station.

The Toyota Camry in which they were travelling was seen again on Tuesday in New Plymouth.

The woman was found alone in Wellington at 9.45pm that day and arrested. She had refused to tell police where the girls were.

It is alleged she took the girls from their court-appointed caregiver.

She was charged with contravening a parenting order and appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning.

Her name has been suppressed and she was remanded in custody to reappear in a fortnight.

Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said this morning that information from the public helped located the girls.

“The girls are safe and well and will be returned to family who are extremely relieved at this news,” he said.

“The people at the address where they were found are assisting Police with our enquiries. I am extremely relieved that the girls are safe and well.

"This is an example of community and Police working together and I am really appreciative of the public’s help which has led to us locating the girls."

Speaking from outside Parliament in Wellington yesterday, the woman said in a social media video that it was her hope to see Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern or at least that she would see her.

”There is an extreme problem that I have and I have tried going to many levels but it’s not working. So it’s my humble petition that I get to see her ... I have driven all this way, it has almost taken me 24 hours and without going into too much detail, please Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, we need you.”

- RNZ and NZ Herald