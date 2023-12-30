New Year honours 2024: the national list

Dames Companion

(DNZM)

Sarai-Paea Bareman, services to football governance, Zurich, Switzerland.

Pania Tyson-Nathan, MNZM, JP, services to Māori and business, Porirua.

Knights Companion

(KNZM)

Dr Scott Duncan Macfarlane, services to health, Auckland.

Trevor Colin Mallard, services as a member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dublin, Ireland.

Ian Barry Mune, OBE, services to film, television and theatre, Kumeu.

Companions

(CNZM)

Prof Brian Joseph Anderson, services to paediatrics and anaesthesia, Auckland.

Dr Vanessa Shona Beavis, services to anaesthesia, Auckland.

David Kenrick Beeche, services to sports administration, Auckland.

Prof Timothy Clinton Bell, services to computer science education, Christchurch.

John Donald Brakenridge, services to New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the merino industry, Ohoka.

Prof Graeme Mervyn Bydder, services to medical imaging, Altrincham, UK.

Philip Maxwell Cheshire, services to architecture, Auckland.

Clive Ernest Fugill, services to Māori art, Rotorua.

Dale Mary Adeline Garratt, services to Christian music production, Auckland.

David Reginald Garratt, services to Christian music production, Auckland.

Clive David Hill, MNZM, services to literature, particularly children’s literature, New Plymouth.

Yolanda Lou-Anne Wisewitch Soryl, services to literacy education, Christchurch.

Dr Kevin Edward Trenberth, services to geophysics, Auckland.

Jo-anne Edna Mary Wilkinson, MNZM (Lady Dingle), services to youth, Auckland.

James Ross Wilson, services to the trade union movement and workplace safety, Wellington.

Dr Johanna Julene Wood, services to football governance, Palmerston North.

Officers

(ONZM)

Associate Prof James Gregory Anson, services to exercise sciences and neuroscience, Auckland.

Susan Battye, services to performing arts education, Auckland.

Prof Francis Harry Bloomfield, services to neonatology, Auckland.

Ereti Taetuha Brown, QSM, services to Māori and early childhood education, Auckland.

Richard Waldron Bunton, services as cardiac surgeon, Dunedin.

Steven George Campbell, services to search and rescue, Auckland.

Dr Rosemary Beatrice Cathcart, QSM, services to gifted children, Rotorua.

Dr Cherie Maria Chu-Fuluifaga, services to education, Waikanae.

Valerie Ann Deakin, services to dance, Oakura.

Barbara Helen Dreaver, services to investigative journalism and Pacific communities, Auckland.

Dr Graeme Peter Elliott, services to wildlife conservation, Nelson.

Philip Douglas Gifford, services to broadcasting and sports journalism, Auckland.

Theodora Mary Gotz, services to gymnastics, Auckland.

Anthony Trevor Gray, services to accounting and Māori business, Havelock North.

Detective Inspector Craig James Hamilton, services to New Zealand Police and the community.

Rosemary Alice Henderson, services to social work and health, Christchurch.

Robert George Holding, services to Pacific literature and business, Auckland.

Associate Prof Tristram Richard Ingham, services to disability community, Wellington.

Emeritus Prof Edith Marion Jones, services to education, Auckland.

Marie Carmel Celebrado Lindaya, services to multicultural communities, Nelson.

Frank Lindsay, services to apiculture industry, Wellington.

Norah Elizabeth Matthews, services to curling, Auckland.

Hamish John McCrostie, services to outdoor recreation and search and rescue, Havelock North.

James Robert Morris, services to table tennis, Hikurangi.

Dr Hana Merenea O’Regan, services to education, Christchurch.

Dr Anneliese Ruth Parkin, services to the public service, Wellington.

Jane Frances Patterson, MNZM, services to sports administration, Auckland.

Kevin Frank Pivac, services to deaf rugby community, Auckland.

Mary Jane Rivers, services to community-led development, governance and education, Ōtaki.

Dr Caroline Seelig, services to education, Upper Hutt.

Tania Joy Te Rangingangana Simpson, services to governance and Māori, Matangi.

Dr Simon Snook, services to reproductive health, Carterton.

Larnce Joseph Wichman, services to seafood industry and marine conservation, Blenheim.

Rosemary Dawn Wilkinson, services to blind and vision-impaired community, Wellington.

Major-general Evan George Williams, services to New Zealand Defence Force.

Emeritus Prof Peter Donald Wilson, services to obstetrics and gynaecology, Motueka.

Jodi Ann Wright, services to arts, Christchurch.

Members

(MNZM)

Harriet Bennett Allan, services to the publishing industry, Auckland.

Margaret Louise Barrell, services as hymn writer, Christchurch.

Luke Boustridge, services to electrical industry and vocational training, Auckland.

Monica Jacqueline Briggs, services to women and governance, Orewa.

Patrick William Bronte, services to military history, Palmerston North.

Barbara Joan Dewson, services to dental and oral health therapy, Whanganui.

Carla Elena Donson, services to women and the community, Whanganui.

Aaron Murray Fleming, services to the community and sport, Queenstown.

Tevita Filisonu’u Funaki, services to Pacific health, Auckland.

Robert Lawrence Gemmell, services to martial arts and community, Picton.

Pamela Mary Hanna, services to community and early childhood education, Lower Hutt.

Roslyn Aileen Hiini, services to women and the union movement, Auckland.

Phillip Terence Humphreys, services to people with disabilities and sport, Kaiapoi.

Christine Mary Hundleby, services to Pacific arts, Wellington.

Richard Geoffrey Keddell, services to orthopaedics, Tauranga.

Trevor John Kempton, services to the arts and local government, Mosgiel.

Julie Ann King, services to education, Napier.

Joan Knight, services to the environment, Auckland.

Patricia Jacqueline Knight, services to Lepidoptera conservation and community, Auckland.

Philippa Agnes Laufiso, services to arts and the community, Dunedin.

Vivien Lynette Heretaniwha Lee, services to prisoner support and Māori, Takanini.

Tupe Lualua, services to arts, Wellington.

Huhana Te Uru Naomi Anne Manu, services to Stem education and Māori, Palmerston North.

Aych Carlin McArdle, services to rainbow community, Auckland.

Pearl Naulder, services to education, Palmerston North.

Aaron Roger Nicholson, services to New Zealand Police and search and rescue, Wanaka.

Dinah Jane Okeby, services to the public service, Wellington.

Kahira Rata Patricia Olley, services to women, youth and the prevention of family violence, Rotorua.

Ria Dawn Percival, services to football, Hertfordshire, UK.

Dr Anne Doloras Perera, services to food science and nutrition, Auckland.

Anuradha Ramkumar, services to Indian classical dance, Auckland.

Paul William James Reti, services to jujitsu, Pegasus.

Alexandra Lowe Riley, services to football, California, US.

Lemalu Silao Vaisola Sefo, services to Pacific health, Auckland.

Susan Jane Sinclair, services to art and education, Masterton.

Prem Singh, services to multicultural communities, Wellington.

Harold Edgar Spark, services to railway unions, Paekakariki.

Maryan Street, services as a member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights, Wellington.

Dr Tamasailau Suaalii-Sauni, services to education, Auckland.

Yvonne Lenette Sue, services to health and Māori, Ōhakune.

Joyce Alma Talbot, services to sailing administration, Auckland.

Prof Yvonne Jasmine Te Ruki Rangi o Tangaroa Underhill, services to tertiary education and Pacific development, Auckland.

Vaosa ole Tagaloa Makerita Urale, services to Pacific arts, Wellington.

Tama-o-Rangi Waipara, services to Māori music, Gisborne.

David John West, services to community development, Ashburton.

Diane Christine Wilson, services to Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, Bulls.

Senior Sergeant Karl Edwin Rostance Wilson, services to New Zealand Police, disaster victim identification and search and rescue, Papakura.

Lindsay Macdonald Wood, services to environmental sustainability and climate change awareness, Nelson.

Honorary

Ismail Kasdemir, services to New Zealand-Turkey relations.

Queen’s Service Order

Companion

(QSO)

Paul Thomas Gibson, services to disabled people, Wellington.

Queen’s Service Medal

(QSM)

Victoria Louise Andrews, services to heritage preservation and conservation, Akaroa.

Lyall Ashley Bailey, services to community and local government, Winton.

David Alan Burnett, services to multisport, Invercargill.

Ian Peter Carr, JP, services to community, Cambridge.

Neville Albert Carter, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and rugby, Southbridge.

Paul Clements, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community, Waitati.

Ewen Douglas Phillip Coleman, services to theatre, Wellington.

Lawrence John Counsell, services to rowing, Wellington.

Alison Eleanor Crawford, services to the community, Gisborne.

Russell George Geange, services to swimming and rugby, Carterton.

Helen Alison Gordon, services to community, Waikanae.

Trevor John Hawkins, services to the community, Martinborough.

Katherine Jane Hawley (Katie Terris), services to community and arts, Lower Hutt.

Barbara Mary Hay, services to community and education, Lower Hutt.

Kristeen Elizabeth Johnston, services to the community, Wellington.

Eruera Taihaere Kaiwai, services to community, Tologa Bay.

Allan John Kerr, services to music, Fairlie.

Geoffrey Ramon Lienert, services to sports administration, particularly cycling and athletics, Waimate.

Te Ao Marama Maaka, services to the community, Morrinsville.

Brian Campbell McCandless, CB, CBE, services to the community, Te Anau.

Desmond Frank Meads, services to hockey and the community, Hamilton.

Ngahiwi Takamore Meroiti, services to netball, Porirua.

Dr Michael John Hugh Miller, services to rural health, Whangamatā.

Manisha Morar, services to Indian community, Wellington.

Bruce Alexander Nairn, services to community and sport, Tokoroa.

Hansaben Dhanji Naran, JP, services to Indian community, Auckland.

Karen Gaye Ngatai, services to the community, Taumarunui.

Joy Margaret Oakly, services to women and education, Nelson.

Gavin John O’Donnell, services to rural community and conservation, Havelock.

Brian Ernest Gladstone Pegler, services to social work, Leeston.

James Harry Piner, MStJ, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and community, Runanga.

Alister Douglas Robertson, services to people with dementia, Napier.

Jennifer Mary Mayson Saywood, JP, services to restorative justice and women, Whanganui.

Jennifer Mary Schollum, services to community and heritage preservation, Auckland.

Susan Gay Stevens Jordan, services to seniors and dance, Auckland.

Rowena Ngaio Tana, JP, services to Māori community, Whangārei.

Rai Vaeruarangi, services to Cook Islands community, Auckland.

William Neil Walker, services to outdoor bowls and smallbore rifle shooting, Waihola.

Athula Cuda Bandara Wanasinghe, JP, services to Sri Lankan community and cricket, Wellington.

Honorary

Liyanage Sadun Sampath Kithulagoda, services to Sri Lankan community, Wellington.

New Zealand Antarctic Medal

(NZAM)

Dr Megan Ruby Balks, services to Antarctic soil science, Te Awamutu.

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

(DSD)

Lieutenant-commander Louis James Munden-Hooper, services to New Zealand Defence Force.

Lieutenant-commander Makoare Kohupara Te Kani, MNZM, services to New Zealand Defence Force.