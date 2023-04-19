Police and Customs operation sees seven arrests, 265kg methamphetamine seized

A shipment of 165kg of methamphetamine was identified and seized in the United States in February before it reached New Zealand shores, police said. (File picture). Photo: Supplied/ Police

Police have arrested seven people after working with logistics sector insiders to thwart a gang drug ring.

Five men and two women were arrested after an operation that saw the seizure of a quarter tonne of methamphetamine before it could arrive in the country.

The operation was shut down by police with the help of insiders allegedly working with the Killer Beez gang in the logistics sector.

An investigation called Operation Papyrus has seen police and customs investigating the importation of methamphetamine and cocaine over the past year.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the most recent shipment was identified and seized in the United States back in February.

"Police worked alongside our international partners to stop this shipment, which was later found to contain 265 kilograms of methamphetamine."

The investigation also shed light on the operation's alleged methods of importation into the country.

"Operation Papyrus found 'insiders' within the transport and logistics industry were allegedly working with members of the Killer Beez gang to facilitate the drug imports," Gollan said.

"Our investigation is continuing into this aspect and further arrests and charges cannot be ruled out."

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the 265kg of methamphetamine that was seized could have a street value of approximately $91 million.

"Customs will continue to support investigations, particularly around trusted insiders in the transport and logistics industries who were willing to risk their privileged employment status to help this organised criminal drug smuggling operation," Moore said in a statement.

The men, whose ages range from 29 to 55, and the women, aged 31 and 32, will appear in Auckland District Court.

All will face a raft of drug importation charges as well as charges of participating in an organised criminal group.