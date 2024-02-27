Police deem fatal house bus fire 'not suspicious'

Fire investigators and police are at the scene of the house bus fire on Blue Spur Rd, Hokitika. Photo: NZ Herald

A fatal fire at an Airbnb house bus on the West Coast was not suspicious, police say.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Blur Spur Rd, about 6km from Hokitika at 4.15am on Tuesday last week.

One person was found dead inside the bus, another person made it out unharmed.

Formal identification has been completed and police can now name the victim of the fire.

She was Jirong Wang, 46, a Chinese national.

"Police continue to work with the family through what is a very difficult time, this includes assisting them with organising the return of Mrs Wang’s body to China," police said.

A scene examination and witness enquiries revealed the property did have fire precaution measures, including smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

"The death will be referred to the coroner, and police enquiries continue to ensure all relevant matters have been considered."