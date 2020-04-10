Q'town travel agent working on charter flight

Queenstown airport ceased to operate commercial flights for the foreseeable future on April 2. Photo: ODT files

With Covid-19 bringing an indefinite end to flights in and out of Queentown, one travel agent wants to get people a small step closer to their front doors.

Xtravel agent Tori Keating is working to organise an Air New Zealand charter flight between Queenstown and Christchurch - both for stranded tourists and local residents wanting to get back to the Queenstown Lakes district.

Once in Christchurch, foreign nationals would then be able to join either an international flight or connecting trip to Auckland.

Queenstown airport ceased to operate commercial flights for the foreseeable future on April 2 - something Miss Keating said was strange, given the amount of foreign nationals in the region.

“At the moment all of the lower South Island is cut off from the rest of the world. It’s not just Queenstown either, it’s Invercargill and Dunedin,” Ms Keating said.

“There are the odd flights going from Dunedin but very odd, once a week at the moment.”

Ms Keating said she needs at least 30 passengers each way for the flight to be viable.

Despite the national Covid-19 lockdown, anyone with an international flight to repatriate them to their homeland can fly domestically within 24 hours of the departure of that international ticket.

As of Thursday, 31 people had expressed interest via Get Us Home - a Facebook page started by British national Lara Suleyman which aims to assist stranded travellers.

“What I’m hoping is I get enough people who say ‘yes I would like to get to Christchurch so I can meet my repatriation flight, or the ticket that I’m booking to get me to my homeland,'” Miss Keating said.

“Once we’ve got enough numbers we can reopen the gateway from Queenstown to the rest of the world.”

She said a big issue for many stranded tourists is that they don’t want to book an international flight because they’re not confident they’ll be able to get to Christchurch.

“Once they’ve spent the money, anything they’ve paid will be held in credit as opposed to a refund. If you’re working on limited funds you’ve got to be really careful with what decisions you’re making.”

“Air New Zealand can't put the flight on if they don’t have the demand.

“If there was enough demand, potentially they might be able to put on a daily flight, or a flight every two or three days.”

Miss Keating said Ritchies buses are also looking into running a service from Queenstown to Christchurch early on Saturday morning, if there is the demand.

It will depart Queenstown at 4.45am.

“They need a minimum of 20 people and they can only take a maximum of 24 due to the necessity of social distancing.”

• Anyone interested in the bus or flight can contact Miss Keating on 027 426 5563 or tori@xtravel.co.nz.

