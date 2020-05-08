TVNZ Breakfast host Hayley Holt loses her baby

Hayley Holt. Photo / Supplied

Breakfast TV host Hayley Holt has lost her baby.

She had been due to give birth to her son in July.

TVNZ shared the sad news on behalf of the presenter this afternoon.

"While Hayley was in isolation to stay safe from Covid-19 during her pregnancy, her baby passed away," the broadcaster wrote on Twitter.

As we're sure you can understand, this is difficult news to share and we're asking you to assist us in respecting Hayley's privacy both while she's at home and when she returns to Breakfast."

"You've been part of this journey and we know you'll join all of us in the Breakfast family and the wider TVNZ team, in sending Hayley all your love and support.

"This is something which affects so many New Zealanders. If you need to talk about it, we can't recommend the teams at SANDS NZ http://sands.org.nz or Baby Loss NZ highly enough."

Holt announced she was pregnant with her first child live on Breakfast in January.

The 39-year-old told viewers: "I'm so happy because I wanted this for a very, very, very long time and I thought my time was running out and it hasn't."

Last month she joined Jono and Ben on The Hits Iso-Luncheon and let slip she was having a boy.

Holt hadn't yet decided on a name for her baby, saying, "I figure that the name will be obvious when I meet the baby, I'm hoping."

