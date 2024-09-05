'Battle of the South Island': Canterbury and Otago reignite rivalry

The NPC is heating up in the South Island ahead of this weekend's derby between Canterbury and Otago at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Marty Bourke. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury head coach Marty Bourke is predicting a "massive game" of hard and fast rugby.

"Any game against Otago is generally pretty good. Our most physical one of the year."

Bourke said the players are looking forward to renewing their rivalry in the "the battle of the South Island".

"It's a short week for us.

"We played Sunday and again on Saturday, so we just need to be sharp about what we do.

"Coming off the back of a storm is always pretty difficult, playing three games in a short span."

Canterbury go into the game with bragging rights, having thrashed Otago 47-0 in a pre-season match a month ago in Addington.

"You don't get any trophies for pre-season," Bourke said.

"It's always a good battle against them, we played them on a nice, dry track (on a) nice beautiful Canterbury day.

Halfway through the round-robin stage both teams are languishing in the middle of the table with two wins each.

A victory could help either team get back in the hunt for a top four finish.

However, Canterbury has been struggling with injuries, forcing them to field 14 players on debut over the last five games.

"Few injuries, but every team has.

"So I think it gives the opportunity for the younger guys to come through, or the next tier to come through and showcase themselves."

Kicks off is at 4.35pm

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air