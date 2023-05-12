Ferrymead Bays midfielder set to reach 400-game milestone

Ferrymead Bays stalwart Chris Murphy (in white) will take the field for his club’s top team for the 400th time on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Few can say they have played 400 matches at the top level of any club sport - let alone for the same club.

But when Chris Murphy takes the field for Ferrymead Bays in the first round of the Chatham Cup on Saturday, he will be making his 400th appearance for the club’s top team.

The 36-year-old is the first to reach the milestone for any Christchurch football club.

Murphy already holds the record for the most premier team games in the city, with Mike Harvey (359) the next highest. Harvey played for Rangers from 1991-2006.

Murphy has represented Bays since he moved to New Zealand from Northern Ireland aged 13. He has also represented Canterbury for several years.

“I just play for the love of the game,” he said.

“There are actually a couple of older guys in the team, but they like to call me the oldest.”

Chris Murphy in his Bays’ uniform as a 14-year-old. Photo: Supplied

Murphy has coached at Ferrymead Bays for 16 years and also coaches the under-15 Ōtākaro team.

“Not many can say they’ve played with guys they’ve coached - it doesn’t happen that often,” he said.

Murphy also played alongside his father Neil in the 2006 Mainland Premier League title-winning team.

“Probably one of my highlights was being able to play with Dad,” Murphy said.

“Football was always a good hobby and I just ended up following dad into the sport.”

He captained the Bays side which won the premier title again in 2011 and was part of the team which made the quarter-finals of the Chatham Cup in 2010.

When Murphy takes the field against Nomads on Saturday, it will be the 20th appearance for the midfielder at the national knockout tournament - which he has played in every year since making the Bays’ top side.

Bays and Nomads last played each other in the second round of this year’s Southern League, with Bays winning 2-1.

Chris Murphy playing for Ferrymead Bays in 2013. Photo: Supplied

Murphy hopes Saturday’s game will be an opportunity for his side to get back to their winning ways, following last weekend’s 3-0 loss to FC Twenty 11. Bays were also thrashed by Christchurch United 6-0 in round five of the Southern League.

“I guess getting back to winning terms will be great after some challenging losses recently,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to enjoy a beer after the game.”

Although reaching 400 appearances seems like a lifetime goal for many in sport there is no end in sight for Murphy.

“It’s just a game, and I guess I’ll see how long I play for – as long as I’m not stopping any youth coming through,” he said.