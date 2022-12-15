Kane Williamson to stand down as test skipper - report

Kane Williamson. Photo: Getty Images

An end to the country’s most successful test cricket captaincy era appears nigh.

NZME understands Kane Williamson will relinquish the reins, presumably to Tom Latham, when the team to tour Pakistan for two tests is announced today.

He will continue as a specialist batter.

The 32-year-old has fashioned a record of 40 matches in charge for a 55 percent winning record with 22 wins, 10 losses and eight draws.

The next best is Latham’s 44 percent with four wins from nine tests, then Geoff Howarth’s 37 percent with 11 wins from 30.

Williamson led New Zealand to the inaugural world test championship last year, but is expected to stay on as captain in the other formats.