Aaron Mauger let go by Highlanders

Aaron Mauger

Aaron Mauger's time as Highlanders head coach has come to an end.

The Highlanders released a statement today, saying Mauger had completed his three-year contract with the side and his time with the organisation has come to an end.

He had spent three years as head coach in a role he was thrust into when Tony Brown left to coach Japan at the end of the 2017 season.

Mauger said in a statement he was realistic about his time at the helm and loved working with the side.

“Results are key to proving the quality of the structures you have put in place as a Head Coach. As our on-field results during my tenure haven’t been at the level we’ve all aspired to, it’s the head coach who must take responsibility for that,” Mauger said.

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said no decision had been made on a replacement.

He praised the work of Mauger and the progress he made as a young coach.

The side still had three coaches on contract - Tony Brown, Riki Flutey and Clarke Dermody, while forwards coach Mark Hammett left at the end of the season.