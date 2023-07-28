Miles Toyota Premiership semi-finals: Battle of the high schools

St Thomas of Canterbury College fullback Meihana Pauling fends off Nelson College winger Callum Robertson in their 31-29 loss. Photo: STC Sport

Christchurch Boys’ High and St Thomas of Canterbury College will clash in a much-anticipated semi-final on Saturday after both teams suffered contrasting losses in the final round of the Miles Toyota Premiership.

CBHS ended their regular season at the weekend with one of the biggest upsets of the year – a 24-22 loss to Marlborough Boys’ College, while St Thomas’ relinquished a 24-7 halftime lead in their 31-29 defeat to unbeaten Nelson College.

The other semi-final will see St Bede’s face Nelson. St Bede’s come off a dominant 37-7 win over Shirley Boys’ High at the weekend. Both teams featured in last season’s final, which St Bede’s lost 45-19. They last met on May 13 when St Bede’s went down 32-17.

CBHS lock Jake Frost wins a lineout in the 24-22 loss to Marlborough. Photo: Andrew Haig

CBHS and St Thomas’ last encounter two weeks ago saw CBHS come out on top 24-19. But CBHS will be hurting after they blew a 22-21 lead against Marlborough with only minutes remaining. Marlborough missed a chance to get in front after a CBHS error, before first-five Hugh Robinson calmly slotted a drop goal to give them the win moments later.

The result meant CBHS handed over the Trust Bank Trophy to Marlborough. After their shock win over CBHS, Marlborough host Christ’s College in the plate semi-final.

Christ’s finished seventh on the table following a narrow 12-10 loss to St Andrew’s at the weekend. St Andrew’s take on Selwyn Schools’ in the other plate semi-final. Selwyn narrowly beat Timaru Boys’ High 16-15 to qualify for the playoffs.

Miles Toyota Premiership playoffs (Saturday)

• Premiership semi-final 1: Nelson College v St Bede’s, Nelson, noon.

• Premiership semi-final 2: CBHS v St Thomas’, CBHS, 2.45pm.

• Plate semi final 1: St Andrew’s v Selwyn Schools’, St Andrew’s College, 1pm.

• Plate semi final 2: Marlborough v Christ’s, Marlborough, noon.