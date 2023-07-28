Miles Toyota Premiership semi-finals: Battle of the high schools

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
CBHS ended their regular season at the weekend with one of the biggest upsets of the year – a 24-22 loss to Marlborough Boys’ College, while St Thomas’ relinquished a 24-7 halftime lead in their 31-29 defeat to unbeaten Nelson College.
The other semi-final will see St Bede’s face Nelson. St Bede’s come off a dominant 37-7 win over Shirley Boys’ High at the weekend. Both teams featured in last season’s final, which St Bede’s lost 45-19. They last met on May 13 when St Bede’s went down 32-17.
The result meant CBHS handed over the Trust Bank Trophy to Marlborough. After their shock win over CBHS, Marlborough host Christ’s College in the plate semi-final.
Christ’s finished seventh on the table following a narrow 12-10 loss to St Andrew’s at the weekend. St Andrew’s take on Selwyn Schools’ in the other plate semi-final. Selwyn narrowly beat Timaru Boys’ High 16-15 to qualify for the playoffs.
Miles Toyota Premiership playoffs (Saturday)
• Premiership semi-final 1: Nelson College v St Bede’s, Nelson, noon.
• Premiership semi-final 2: CBHS v St Thomas’, CBHS, 2.45pm.
• Plate semi final 1: St Andrew’s v Selwyn Schools’, St Andrew’s College, 1pm.
• Plate semi final 2: Marlborough v Christ’s, Marlborough, noon.