Repairing Lancaster Park memorial gates could cost $500k

The memorial entrance gates at Lancaster Park today. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The historic Lancaster Park memorial gates could cost $500,000 to fix.

Built in 1923, the memorial is located at the entrance of where the AMI Stadium used to stand.

It commemorates athletes from Canterbury who lost their lives in World War 1.

Following the February 22, 2011, earthquake, the memorial sustained cracks throughout its structure.

It currently requires earthquake strengthening of the foundations, walls and roof, repainting, window and door repairs, plaster repairs, as well as drainage and plumbing work.

Lancaster Park’s memorial gates in 2012. Photo: Supplied

The repair of the gates is currently on hold until a budget becomes available.

The repair of the memorial has been included in the Long Term Plan for the financial year of 2022.

However, this has not yet been approved.

Christchurch City Council is currently in the early stages of working through its Long Term Plan for 2021-2031.

The funding request for the repair of the memorial has been aligned with the land remediation programme for the park to ensure the park and gates can be opened at the same time.