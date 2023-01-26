Triathlon defies no swimming warning on Banks Peninsula

Lily McClure (left), Ella McClure, Brea Roderick and Sarah McClure training at Corsair Bay last week in the build up to the Canterbury Classic triathlon on Sunday. Sarah is completing in the short distance triathlon while Roderick is entered in the Olympic distance race. PHOTO: HAMISH MCCLURE

Nearly 200 athletes from as far away as Auckland and Dunedin will be competing at Corsair Bay on Sunday, effectively ignoring a health warning the bay is “unsuitable for swimming” because of bacteria.

The Canterbury Classic features an Olympic distance triathlon starting at 7.30am with a 1500-metre swim in the bay, followed by a 40km bike ride and a 10km run over the hills.

It is part of the Triathlon NZ national series and a selection event for the world triathlon championships.

The last remaining health warning sign at Corsair Bay. Others in the car parks were allegedly removed by a local resident. Photo: Supplied

Event director John Newsom said numbers for the event are about 30 per cent down this year and he worries the water grading may have deterred a few from entering.

He said it was frustrating because “the testing consistently comes back showing bacteria is not even detectable - it’s like they have made their decision and they just don’t want to change it.”

Environment Canterbury has done weekly Enterococci (faecal) bacteria testing through January, showing little or none present, while Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) issues and lifts health warnings.

The Canterbury Classic triathlon on Sunday. PHOTO: HAMISH MCCLURE

Swim coach Dan Abel has also organised private tests costing about $100 each using the same laboratory ECan uses.

“We have done six tests through January, including a sediment test, and every one shows the water quality is superb,” he said.

“And we have enough money pledged by the local swimming community to continue testing twice a week right through the summer.”

Abel keeps running Wednesday evening training events at the bay.

Last week nearly 100 swimmers turned up.

An ECan water quality test done the same day showed no faecal bacteria present.

ECan said it followed environment and health ministry guidelines when it calculated, in October last year, that Corsair Bay should be graded unsuitable for swimming for the entire summer.

It says the grading will not be reviewed until the end of the season.

PHOTO:HAMISH MCCLURE

It does warn that water quality can change quickly after prolonged or heavy rain due to pollution run-off from the hills.

If there is significant rain before Sunday, Newsom said the event has a back-up plan.

“If necessary we would substitute the swim for a short run,” he said.

The forecast for the weekend is for cloudy skies with northeasterly winds.

-By Tony Simons