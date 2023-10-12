‘Innovative and exciting’ works to be featured

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The exhibition, which opens tomorrow at Macandrew Bay Hall, has as its challenge theme "Stripped Bare".
OpenArts chairman Roger Weston said the theme had attracted a lot of interest from artists, and had generated "some exceptionally innovative and exciting works and ideas", he said.
The "Now — That’s Different!" exhibition features more than 140 paintings, sculptures, pottery, and wood carvings, created by 40 peninsula artists.
There would also be dozens of creations by pupils of Macandrew Bay, Broad Bay, and Portobello Schools, whose children had the choice of following one of several themes — the harbour, the oceans, seashore or wildlife.
Mr Weston said the OpenArts group had held exhibitions at Macandrew Bay Hall for many years, and they were popular with local residents and visitors from across the city.
"We transform the hall into a lovely art gallery — it’s very nice," he said.
The exhibition will be open from 10am-4pm daily until October 23.