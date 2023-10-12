‘Innovative and exciting’ works to be featured

Enter the Sea Peoples, an artwork by Andrew Nicholson, will be on display from tomorrow at the OpenArts "Now — That’s Different!" exhibition. Images: supplied

The extraordinary variations that can come from a single theme will be showcased in dozens of art works, on display as part of the Otago Peninsula Artists exhibition "Now — That’s Different!".

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow at Macandrew Bay Hall, has as its challenge theme "Stripped Bare".

OpenArts chairman Roger Weston said the theme had attracted a lot of interest from artists, and had generated "some exceptionally innovative and exciting works and ideas", he said.

The "Now — That’s Different!" exhibition features more than 140 paintings, sculptures, pottery, and wood carvings, created by 40 peninsula artists.

There would also be dozens of creations by pupils of Macandrew Bay, Broad Bay, and Portobello Schools, whose children had the choice of following one of several themes — the harbour, the oceans, seashore or wildlife.

Ronnie Morgan’s artwork Bird Watching NZ will be part of the OpenArts "Now — That’s Different!" exhibition, on from tomorrow at Macandrew Bay Hall.

Among the artists exhibiting are Anne Baldock, Gemma Baldock, Doug Williams, Jenny Longstaff, Chris Hewitt, Graeme Atkinson, Doug Hart, Russ Watson, Nancy McLennan Hughes, Elizabeth Jenkins, Roger Weston, Pauline Bellamy, Manu Berry, Brendan Bransgrove, Natalie Karaitiana, Ronnie Morgan, Cynthia Mann, Bruce McIntosh, Doreen Reid, Janet Smith, Bo Stent, Gay Webb, Andrew Nicholson and Paul Wheeler.

Mr Weston said the OpenArts group had held exhibitions at Macandrew Bay Hall for many years, and they were popular with local residents and visitors from across the city.

"We transform the hall into a lovely art gallery — it’s very nice," he said.

The exhibition will be open from 10am-4pm daily until October 23.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz