All kitted out

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gallery audience development manager Rachel Cooper said because of the Covid-19 situation the kits were created to allow children to continue their gallery experience from home.
The colourful kits allow children to have an art experience in their lounge by making Christmas decorations, and paper angels as well as enjoying a set of reindeer ears.
The kits will be available from the gallery in the Octagon until it closes on Christmas Day.