Thursday, 9 December 2021

All kitted out

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Dunedin siblings (from left) Lara (11), Ben (5) and Tommy (8) Cadman are all ready for Christmas fun thanks to free decoration-making kits for children provided by the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

    Gallery audience development manager Rachel Cooper said because of the Covid-19 situation the kits were created to allow children to continue their gallery experience from home.

    The colourful kits allow children to have an art experience in their lounge by making Christmas decorations, and paper angels as well as enjoying a set of reindeer ears.

    The kits will be available from the gallery in the Octagon until it closes on Christmas Day.

