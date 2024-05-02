PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More than 2000 people were treated to a sensory feast at Saturday’s inaugural No Name Alley — Wild About Dunedin event off Bond St. As well as tucking into culinary delights and the finest brews, shoppers enjoyed browsing market stalls while the air reverberated with live music. Wild Dunedin marketing manager Charlie Buchan said the event was a spectacular celebration of community, culture, and conservation, and during the day more than $3000 was raised for the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital. "The turnout was amazing, and hopefully, we can make this an annual event."