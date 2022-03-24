Art being sold to help with Polish celebrations

Polish Heritage of Otago and Southland Charitable Trust chairwoman Ewa Rozecka-Pollard is finalising an impressive list of Otago artists who will be exhibiting works at the Community Art Gallery from April 19.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

An exhibition of works by top Otago artists will be a fundraiser for the Polish Heritage of Otago and Southland Charitable Trust.

The exhibition features many local artists including Karen Baddock, Pauline Bellamy, Peter Belton, Manu Berry, Carlos Biggemann, Pamela Brown, Donna Demente, Ron Esplin and Gillian Pope.

Chairwoman Ewa Rozecka-Pollard said the trust had a busy year ahead as it celebrates 150 years since the first wave of Polish immigrants arrived in New Zealand in 1872.

Facing oppression in their homeland as German leaders in the aftermath of the 1870-1871 Franco Prussian War enforced discriminatory laws, large numbers of Poles began to arrive in New Zealand as part of businessman, politician and journalist Sir Julius Vogel’s immigration policy to assist with bringing thousands of immigrants to New Zealand to construct infrastructure including roads and railways.

As well as the exhibition, the trust is planning a history lecture at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, an official celebratory dinner at the Dunedin Club and a tour of places of interest around Otago.

Funds will go towards organising the 150th anniversary events as well as improvements to the interior of Mary Queen of Peace Church in Broad Bay.

Formerly called St Hyacinth, the church was originally constructed in Nore St, overlooking Lake Waihola, and was the first Catholic church for a dedicated community of Poles who made a home for themselves in Waihola. The church was moved to Broad Bay in 1948.