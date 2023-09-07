Baker hits sweet spot with goodies

Mosgiel baker Paul Cameron o developed two new recipes for the Countdown Baker of the Year competition. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Love the idea of manuka honey and sesame seed Turkish bread? Or spiced sponge banoffee layer cake? Those two delights were created by Mosgiel baker Paul Cameron for his entry in the Countdown Baker of the Year competition.

He made it into the final three, competing in Auckland on August 30, but missed out on the winner’s trophy, which went to a Whangarei woman.

With only three points between the winner and the third-placed baker, it was a "very, very tight" competition, Mr Cameron said.

"It’s an experience I’m not going to forget in a hurry," he added.

"The support I had from my team and managers [in Mosgiel] was unbelievable."

That helped him face a panel of 23 judges in Auckland.

"I usually bake big volumes, so the small quantity required for the bake-off saw me applying baking maths criteria," he said.

Previous experience in restaurants helped with that aspect, too.

Networking was an invaluable part of the experience and he was intrigued to learn that what worked in bakeries varied around the country — "One thing that sells somewhere just won’t sell in another area."

There have been suggestions that Paul Cameron’s Turkish bread and banoffee layer cake may be developed at his store, so he has his fingers crossed, as do his customers.

