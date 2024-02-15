Better radio access

Eddie Gardner and support worker Nathan Callister. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

OAR FM’s move to new premises in October 2023 has improved the experience of creating radio shows and podcasts for people with disabilities. Starting with a clean slate when designing the layout at 43 Princes Street, station staff prioritised accessibility to studios, consoles and public spaces. Driven by the need to remove barriers to participation, improvements ranged from better accommodating the needs of wheelchair users to considering the technical aspects of operating updated digital broadcasting equipment.

Station Manager Lesley Paris said the feedback staff had received about the changes to date had been pleasing.

"As access media, we need to take that responsibility seriously. It’s been great to see how well our volunteer broadcasters have adapted to the more open space and other improvements."

OAR FM was keen to build further on programming by, for and about people from a wide range of life experiences, including those living with disabilities or managing health conditions.

"We’d love to start a conversation with any individual or group wanting to share their stories. Making your own shows and podcasts is a pretty rewarding experience."

OAR broadcasts in Dunedin on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms. Contact details and a schedule of OAR FM programmes are at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community liaison, OAR FM