Better radio access

Station Manager Lesley Paris said the feedback staff had received about the changes to date had been pleasing.
"As access media, we need to take that responsibility seriously. It’s been great to see how well our volunteer broadcasters have adapted to the more open space and other improvements."
"We’d love to start a conversation with any individual or group wanting to share their stories. Making your own shows and podcasts is a pretty rewarding experience."
OAR broadcasts in Dunedin on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms. Contact details and a schedule of OAR FM programmes are at www.oar.org.nz