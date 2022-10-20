Blessing marks milestone for centre

Catholic Bishop of Dunedin Michael Dooley (second from left), the Sisters of Mercy, and Catholic Social Services board members and staff gather at the site of the new $1.4 million Family Support Centre following Wednesday’s early morning blessing and stone-laying ceremony. Photo: Brenda Harwood

A blessing and stone-laying ceremony yesterday morning marked a major milestone in the development of Catholic Social Services’ $1.4 million Family Support Centre.

Now under construction in Timaru, and set to open in February, 2023 on the former Sisters of Mercy convent site — next to CSS and St Patrick’s Basilica in South Dunedin — the centre will provide vital extra space for the charity’s work.

At the ceremony, attended by CSS board and staff, as well as Catholic Bishop of Dunedin Michael Dooley, Sisters of Mercy, and CSS Maori adviser Kane Holmes, a large stone from Blackhead was blessed and buried in the earth where the centre will be placed.

Speaking on behalf of the gathered Sisters of Mercy, Sister Josie Doolan remembered all the sisters who had lived out their commitment at the site, dating back to 1897, and said the nuns’ decision to gift the land to CSS for its ongoing purpose had been both joyful and unanimous.

"With joy we welcome you to the whenua, knowing of your plans to increase the Diocesan outreach in the service of children and families," Sr Doolan said.

"One of our sisters remarked that we would be doing this mahi if we were younger, and so we are happy to hand this whenua, this precious land, into your care."

On behalf of Catholic Social Services, Bishop Michael Dooley accepted the gift of the land from the Sisters of Mercy and said the aim of the project was to continue with the mission and the mahi they had begun.

Catholic Social Services director Mike Tonks thanked the Sisters of Mercy for the "wonderful gift of the whenua", saying the land would help ensure the organisation’s work could continue.

An artist’s impression of what the new $1.4 million Catholic Social Services Family Support Centre will look like. Image: Supplied

Mr Tonks told The Star the current CSS premises in Macandrew Rd was struggling to cope with the demands of its 30 full-time, part-time, and casual staff, and the needs of services such as supervised contact between parents and children, social work, and counselling.

"We are experiencing huge demand for all of our services at the moment — our counselling service has a waiting list of more than 80 people," Mr Tonks said.

CSS has also picked up counselling services for 20 primary schools in Dunedin and the wider region from the now defunct Chatbus service.

The Macandrew Rd centre was also used in demand for community events, such as the regular Monday community lunch, and was a hub for community groups.

"We have really run out of space," he said.

A lack of available space for meetings and interviews was causing bottlenecks for services, and some staff desks had to be located in corridors, he said.

"To meet the different demand for our services, we really need more space and the finances to go with it," Mr Tonks said.

Fortunately, good relationships with the St Vincent de Paul food bank, as well as the Salvation Army and Presbyterian Support Otago Family Works foodbanks, meant CSS was able to refer people in need of food support to them.

Catholic Social Services board chairman Craig Radford (left) and CSS director Mike Tonks met on Tuesday night to discuss the Wednesday morning blessing and stone-laying ceremony at the site of the new Family Support Centre. The Sisters of Mercy chapel and St Patrick’s Basilica can be seen in the background. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The prefabricated building is under construction by Genius Homes in Timaru.

The new Family Support Centre will provide an extra four offices and four meeting rooms.

"This will be very helpful for our supervised contact sessions, as we will be able to create a more dedicated, child-friendly space," Mr Tonks said.

"Eventually, we would like to also build a playground, if there is enough money."

CSS board chairman Craig Radford said a fundraising campaign towards the $1.4 million needed for the centre had reached about $1 million thanks to a large bequest, grants from funders including Otago Community Trust, and community donations.

A public fundraising appeal was under way to raise the final $400,000 needed for a community space that was available to all, he said.

For information and to donate, visit cathsocialservices.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz