Blokes Shed opens at Hawksbury

East Otago Blokes Shed members (from left) Mike Perkins, Neil Kennedy, Bevan Clyne, Brian Fields, Bill Lang and Barry Ritchie get busy in their new workshop. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The sound of drills, saws and hammers fill the room as members of the East Otago Blokes Shed start to enjoy their new space at Hawksbury Village.

Society member Bill Lang said the site was the former maintenance workshop for Cherry Farm Hospital, and the current owner had generously made the space available for the incorporated society.

A number of the members had been part of the volunteer group that over the past seven or eight years had raised more than $250,000 towards the Waikouaiti Coast Heritage Centre by delivering firewood to customers across the region.

Having completed that task, the group discussed what it could do next, and a public meeting about forming a Blokes Shed was held, Mr Lang said.

"It was quite warmly supported by dramatically more people than were ever involved in the firewood."

There were now about 26 paying members and there were indications it could grow to about 40 members.

"But we are not worried about achieving numbers — it is to achieve a quality of an atmosphere, a space."

The Waikouaiti Coast Community Board provided $1200 towards the first six months’ rent, Mr Lang said.

A number of people had provided machinery for the workshop, and the society was exploring grants to buy further equipment.

The aim of the group was to provide space for older people to connect using tools they knew.

"The most important thing is the camaraderie, the mental health support aspect," Mr Lang said.

Men’s sheds had proven to have health benefits in a number of countries, Mr Lang said.

Many in the group were tradespeople, people who had been self-employed.

"They’ve had careers and the miles behind them."

In most cases they were men in the middle or later part of their lives, and some were lonely because they no longer had their career, or their social circle had reduced.

"It’s a sort of outlet to go and goof around."

The group was planning a number of projects that could help offset costs, as well as some community projects.

"We are not going to bite off too much. We’re going to ease into it."

