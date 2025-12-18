Bowling club pulling community together

North East Valley Bowling Club treasurer and education officer Michelle Fallow is pleased that the club has become better known as a valuable community facility this year. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The North East Valley Bowling Club is going from strength to strength, after reversing a decision to sell its North Rd property earlier this year and deciding to grow its community connections.

North East Valley Bowling Club treasurer and education officer Michelle Fallow said discussions around the potential closure of the 121-year-old club in May had galvanised members and the community to save it.

"Over the past few months, the awareness of the club as a community asset has really grown and we have had great support from The Valley Project and other organisations," Ms Fallow said.

Tucked away down a long driveway in between houses in North Rd, the North East Valley Bowling Club has two large bowling greens and a substantial clubhouse, which could offer a variety of rooms for meetings and events.

"People coming here for the first time are often surprised by how large the facility actually is," she said.

When it became clear that the community centre at the former Baptist Church site was to close, the club was contacted by an array of community groups.

It now hosts classes, meetings and events for groups such as Steady As You Go, Folk Dancing for Fun, Pioneers Playgroup, and Swing Riot, as well as larger community functions such as the recent NEV Community Dinner and local market days.

"It’s great to have these groups hiring our facilities. It is very helpful for us to have that funding stream," Ms Fallow said.

"We are still in the early stages of rebuilding, but there is definitely a buzz around the place now, with new people coming through and more visibility in the community," she said.

The North East Valley Bowling Club also ran social bowls nights on Thursday, which attracted about 25 people and may hopefully lead to new memberships.

The 40-member club was a strong performer in the national bowls arena, she said.

The Valley Project executive chairman James Sutherland said it was great to see the North East Valley Bowling Club doing well and connecting with local community groups, in light of the sale of the former Baptist Church at 270 North Rd and an adjacent house in August.

The church site, which formerly hosted a community centre used by up to 60 local groups, had been sold to developers and was set to be demolished.

"From my understanding, the site will be developed into high-density housing," Mr Sutherland said.

The community centre had now moved to the Anglican Church in North Rd and local groups were also accessing other local facilities, including the North East Valley Bowling Club.

"The bowling club is going well and they have gained many groups that used to use the hall.

"We are looking at multiple ways we can continue to support the club," Mr Sutherland said.

