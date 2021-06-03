Thursday, 3 June 2021

Brain Injury Otago marks contributions

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Cutting the cake to mark 15 years of the Brain Injury Otago service on Tuesday are (from left) past administrator Shirley Bosworth, liaison officer Sue Whyte, liaison officer Cathy Matthews (cutting the cake), administrator Jane Butterfield, and past administrator Andrea Vaughan. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    The vital service provided by Brain Injury Otago over the past 15 years was celebrated in Dunedin this week.

    About 30 people gathered at Dunedin Community House for morning tea, a birthday cake cutting, and to share stories of the association’s work in the community.

    Founding Brain Injury Otago liaison office Cathy Matthews told the gathering the Dunedin-based team worked with people of all ages and backgrounds in Otago.

    Over the years, the association had established a strong core service, which enabled it to go out and support people across Otago.

    "We feel honoured to work with our clients, they open their hearts and their lives to us," she said.

    "And a highlight of the job is seeing people making progress, feeling comfortable with who they are, and enjoying life again."

    During its 15-year history, Brain Injury Otago has worked with 932 clients, provided 8997 face-to-face contacts, 64,109 contacts in other forms, and has had 9917 clients attending its groups.

