Choir to stage ambitious repertoire

For the second year, the University of Otago Cantores Choir has chosen an ambitious repertoire for its end-of-semester concert.

Set to be held next Thursday, May 30, from 7pm at Dunedin Railway Station, the concert is held each year after a couple of months of rehearsal, by a choir refreshed with a new intake of student singers.

Next week’s concert will feature a wide ranging programme, including challenging 16th century religious work O Vos Omnes by Carlo Gesualdo, which features complex rhythms and a five-part harmony.

Also included in the programme are Sure on This Shining Night by Morten Lauridsen, Do You Hear the People Sing? from Les Miserables, and Dolly Parton’s mega-hit Jolene.

A performance of traditional Canadian folk song Frobisher Bay, was specifically requested by current Cantores Choir president Eli Adlhoch-Shewell, a Canadian who leaves at the end of semester to continue her studies in the North Island.

Cantores Choir is led by senior choir director Greg Peyroux and assistant director Emanuel Nolden, both current or former students of the University of Otago’s Bachelor of Music programme. The choir included singers from all corners of the world.

For the choir’s performance next Thursday in the atrium at Dunedin Railway Station, limited seating will be provided, so bring a cushion. Patrons are requested to bring a gold coin for entry and all proceeds will be given to the Dunedin Night Shelter.