The winner of the NZSO ticket giveaway competition for the "Reflections" string quartet concert was Austina Clark — she receives two tickets to the concert being held next Wednesday, June 12, from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

The winner of the NZSO ticket giveaway competition for the full orchestra "Jubilation" concert was Jono Bidois — he receives two tickets to the concert being held next Thursday, June 13, from 7.30pm, at Dunedin Town Hall.