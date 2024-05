PHOTO: ROSS BROWN

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s production of the timeless masterpiece Swan Lake, with music by Tchaikovsky, will come to Dunedin’s Regent Theatre next Thursday, May 30, at 7.30pm.

Principal dancer Mayu Tanigaito (pictured) will dance the lead role of Odette/Odile, in this updated version of the ballet, re-staged by Turid Revfeim in homage to the late former RNZB artistic director Russell Kerr.