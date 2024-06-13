Printmaking practices come together

A residency in the printmaking department at Dunedin School of Art has inspired three artists to combine in a touring exhibition.

"Southern Mother — Ko Murihiku tōku Whaea" features works by Kyla Cresswell, Emma Kitson, and Kim Lowe and continues until this Friday at Dunedin School of Art Gallery, Riego St.

Cresswell said the artists were drawn together under the umbrella of printmaking, and the discipline was a major part of their arts practice.

"We are all students of the late Marilynn Webb, who taught us at the Otago School of Art in the 1990s. We ... have often exhibited together and supported each other in our art making," she said.

The exhibition features about 40 artworks exploring southern connections and celebrating Murihiku, the great Southern Mother.

The exhibition shows a variety of printmaking techniques, intaglio etching, mezzo tints, mono prints, woodcuts, linocuts, screenprints as well as video work and painting.

It showcases the artists’ different styles, interests and cultural backgrounds — Māori, Chinese, and Pākehā — connected by a love of Southland.

The exhibition was first shown at Pātaka in 2021, then Te Atamira in 2022, the Eastern Southland Gallery in 2023, He Waka Tuia Invercargill in 2024.