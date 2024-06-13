Modern spin on ballroom dancing

Spectacular sets, lighting, music, and cutting-edge choreography bring a whole new dimension to ballroom dancing in touring show Ballroom Blitz, on at the Regent Theatre this Friday. Photo: Justin Aveling

Traditional ballroom dance meets cutting-edge choreography, creating a mesmerising display of skill and passion in touring show Ballroom Blitz.

Choreographed by three-time Dancing With the Stars champion, Australian Aric Yegudki, and produced by the team behind Celtic Illusion and Celtica, Ballroom Blitz comes to the Regent Theatre this Friday, at 7.30pm.

Twelve first-class dancers will be accompanied by an on-stage five-piece band and two vocalists to bring the moves in this dance extravaganza, presented by Base Entertainment.

The soundtrack includes favourites from Michael Buble, Des’ree, Elvis, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and more.

Produced by Anthony Street along with New Zealand-born musical director Hayden Baird, the cast features Dancing With the Stars winners and competitors Shae Mountain, Ash-Leigh Hunter, Ruby Gherbaz, Julian Caillon, Joshua O’Grady, Stephanie Cappas, Daria Walczak, Julz Tocker, Nick Chan, Jessica Grivan, Kim Perry and Neville Parry.

Street was inspired to create a story that "brought the art of ballroom dancing into the modern era".

"Working with Aric and Hayden, we have been able to create something that we feel is truly beautiful and will leave audiences inspired and excited to learn more."