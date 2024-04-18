Brass band and RSA choir join forces

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The brass band will present some of its own items, as well as accompanying the choir for several songs.
RSA Choir scholars Kieren Kelly and Jesse Hanan will also perform their own items, along with singing with the choir.
The Anzac Revue concert will include some well-loved songs, including Finlandia, Homeward Bound, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, along with some new songs.
The concert concludes a long and busy Anzac Day for the RSA Choir, which starts at the dawn service at 6am and includes the Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital service at 11am.
Tickets available at the door before the concert, cash only. Adults $25, students/children $15.