Brass band and RSA choir join forces

The Dunedin RSA Choir will mark Anzac Day with a concert next Thursday, April 25, at Knox Church. Photo: supplied

The Mosgiel Brass Band and young guest singers will join the Dunedin RSA Choir as it presents its annual Anzac Revue concert this Anzac Day, from 7pm at Knox Church.

The brass band will present some of its own items, as well as accompanying the choir for several songs.

RSA Choir scholars Kieren Kelly and Jesse Hanan will also perform their own items, along with singing with the choir.

The Anzac Revue concert will include some well-loved songs, including Finlandia, Homeward Bound, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, along with some new songs.

The concert concludes a long and busy Anzac Day for the RSA Choir, which starts at the dawn service at 6am and includes the Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital service at 11am.

Tickets available at the door before the concert, cash only. Adults $25, students/children $15.