Thursday, 28 January 2021

Brighton Gala Day

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star
    Miriama Metuatai (20) talks to her nephew Larell Samson (8), both of Corstorphine, on an...
    Bouncing on the vertical bungy at Brighton Gala Day is Peyton Edgar (6), of Mosgiel.
    Noah Khalifa (5), of Mosgiel, drives a toy boat.
    Playing in a floating cylinder is Ollie Norris (8), of Concord.
    Enjoying a day out are Emma and Michael Brandso and their twin boys Harrison (left) and Cohen ...
    Eating candyfloss at the Brighton Gala Day on Sunday are brothers Hector (left, 3) and Ledger (1...
    The sun shone as thousands of people attended the 25th Anniversary Brighton Gala Day.

    Reporter Shawn McAvinue was at Brighton Domain to catch the action.

