Call for greater NZ history knowledge

Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams, shown here in the meeting house with a carved depiction of the goddess Hine-nui-te-po, believes learning about te ao Maori (the Maori world view) and our shared history is important for all of New Zealand's peoples as we mark Waitangi Day on February 6. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A deeper knowledge of New Zealand’s shared history and understanding of te ao Maori (the Maori world) are what’s needed for a stronger, more cohesive community.

That’s the message from Araiteuru Marae manager Tania Williams as the 181st anniversary of the signing of The Treaty of Waitangi on February 6, 1840, approaches.

"If we are given the opportunity as children to learn about our early history, it will allow for better understanding as we move into the future," Ms Williams said.

Early Maori arrived in Aotearoa in 750AD and dwelt here for 1000 years before Captain James Cook arrived in 1769.

Less than 60 years later, in 1826, Maori were complaining of land thefts and were experiencing the ill effects of alcohol, gambling, guns, and diseases — brought by the settlers.

"This was when many things changed for Maori."

The signing of the Treaty of Waitangi was an attempt by the tupuna (ancestors) to safeguard the people, and was done in good heart, Ms Williams said.

"Both sides, Maori and settlers, were looking to create a better future for their people."

The fundamental discrepancies between the meanings of the two versions of the treaty, in English and Maori, led to the Maori land wars of the 19th century and protest and debate that continues to this day.

For modern New Zealanders, an understanding of the beauty and value of te ao Maori was incredibly important, Ms Williams said.

"And I believe if people live in New Zealand and haven’t been to a marae, then they are living in ignorance.

"We don’t come closer if we don’t know each other well."

It was also important to acknowledge that New Zealand was no longer just home to two peoples, but host to many different cultures and communities.

"We are family, and family is a hugely important part of Waitangi Day.

"It is my hope that families will come together to create happy times and great memories on our national day."

Marae throughout the country, including Araiteuru Marae itself, played a vital role in welcoming people from all lands to Aotearoa.

"Mihi [thanks] to Kai Tahu for allowing people from other lands to share this sacred place, and to share their cultural practices here," she said.

"To me, this is what Waitangi Day is all about — to see each other’s differences in a beautiful light."



Waitangi Day Events

A family-friendly Waitangi Day

celebration will be held this

Saturday, from 11am to 2pm, in the

upper Octagon and carriageway.

The free event will include kai, craft

and musical fun for the whole

whanau. All welcome.

Dunedin Public Art Gallery’s

exhibition ‘‘Ralph Hotere: Atete’’,

which contains ripples of Te Titiri o

Waitangi (The treaty of Waitangi)

throughout, offers opportunities for

reflection.

Alongside Atete, DPAG has a drop-in

flag-making activity taking place in

Playspace over Waitangi weekend.