Car enthusiasts hit the road for hospice

Car enthusiasts (from left) Marc Mitchell, (Ford Mustang Shelby GT350), Liz Carmichael (1962 Cadillac), Mike Lea (1956 Ford Crown Victoria), and Taylor Gale (2010 Chevrolet Camero RS2) are ready to show off their spectacular vehicles at the Otago Community Hospice Charity Cruise and Car Show. Photo: Simon Henderson

Get set for roaring engines, meticulous paint jobs and gleaming chrome.

All sorts of spectacular vehicles will shine when the Otago Community Hospice Charity Cruise and Car Show returns on Sunday November 20.

Organiser Ken Schumacher said the show had not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic so he was delighted it was able to run again.

The event was open to all types of cars and motorbikes, with judging categories including British, American, Japanese as well as best in show.

"We are looking for people who have got a bit of car show envy and car show fever, to get back into it again."

The show has been able to raise thousands for the hospice in previous years, and this time round he was hoping to reach a new target of $10,000.

"Anything we make is money the hospice didn’t have the day before, so it would be nice to break ten grand this year."

Mr Schumacher had been organising the show for more than a dozen years and he said it was a great day out with plenty to see as well as live music, food and drinks.

"It is a good day for people to get the toys out of the shed and have a bit of fun and meet like-minded people."

The car show starts at 9.30am on November 20 at Hancock Park, St Kilda, with a convoy cruise to the Taieri Plains starting in the afternoon.