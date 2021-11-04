Carisbrook pupils paint words of poetry

Carisbrook School pupil Paradise Mercer (8) takes a break from painting during the Painted Poems workshop on Tuesday. PHOTOS: JESSICA WILSON

Carisbrook School pupils combined art and poetry during a workshop on Tuesday.

Artists Pamela Brown and Kerry Mackay, from theartdept, visited the school this week for a Painted Poems workshop.

Painted Poems is a free initiative for schools which teaches children about poetry and art.

During the workshop, pupils each painted a piece of paper using a set colour palette which included blues, pinks and purples.

Then they each randomly drew two words from a hat which they were to paint on their paper.

Ms Brown and Ms Mackay encouraged the pupils to draw out the words with their brushes on the paper without paint first, to ensure all the words would fill the page.

Next they added a small amount of white paint to their brushes and ‘‘ghost’’ painted it.

Then they added colour to their brushes to paint their words.

They used colours which contrasted background, such as yellows, orange and red, to make sure the words stood out.

It was important the art works looked good, but ‘‘we also want to be able to read it because it is a fabulous poem that your friends have written’’, Ms Mackay said.

Fellow Carisbrook School pupils wrote the poem with poet Liz Breslin earlier in the year.

The workshops are by theartdept and Unesco Dunedin City of Literature.