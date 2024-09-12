Cat show a purr-fectly appealing family outing

Among the many cats on display at the Southern Cross Cat Club Show on Sunday will be the popular Devon Rex breed, which includes cats of a variety of colours including brown tabby and black and white. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cat lovers will flock to Mosgiel this Sunday for a close encounter with rare and exotically beautiful cats in the popular annual Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show.

More than 60 cats and kittens will be on display at the show, ranging from the spectacular Maine Coons and ragdolls, to the slinky Siamese and Burmese and the adorable Devon Rex.

The cat show will be held from 10am to 3pm this Sunday, at Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel, and will feature a small number of stalls and food trucks in the carpark.

After 1400 people attended last year, it was decided to reduce the number of stalls to ensure there would be enough room, Southern Cross Cat Club vice-president and cat show manager Robyn Broughton said.

Among them will be a fundraising stall for Cat Rescue Dunedin.

"People just love to come and see all the beautiful cats — and it makes a really nice outing for families," she said.

"The Taieri Bowling Club is an excellent venue for us, with lots of room to spread out in, and good accessibility."

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The club aimed to keep the show as affordable as possible, with entry costs $7 for adults, $3 for children, and $15 for families (two adults and up to four children).

The pedigree entries for the show are divided into four sections — cats, kittens, entire and desexed — and in individual breed classes where each cat is compared to a detailed written standard. Entrants aim to win points towards championship titles.

The show also includes a division for domestic and companion pets.

Visitors are welcome to watch and listen to the judges, admire the cats and kittens in their cages, and talk to owners about their special breeds. And the public can vote for their favourite cat in the "people’s choice" section.

The Southern Cross Cat Club was founded in 1976, originally as a club for long-haired cats, but later became an all-breeds club. It has hosted a cat show every year for decades — apart from when interrupted by Covid.

"Our aim is to highlight the many beautiful breeds of cats out there," Mrs Broughton said.

