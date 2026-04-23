Celebrating NZ Music Month

Jazz Loft. PHOTO: PETER CLAYMAN

Dunedin’s Jazz Loft project will celebrate the start of NZ Music Month with a series of shows next weekend featuring small local ensembles.

Known for creating independent live jazz and jazz-adjacent events, the Jazz Loft team have curated two distinct programmes for the showcase, running from May 1-3 at Trident House in Vogel St.

In the first show, the ensemble of Reid+Wolken+Sanson+Texture Time — comprising vocalist Karin Reid, guitarist Alex Wolken, double bass/piano player Matt Sanson and trombonist/electronic texture maker Peter Clayman (Texture Time) — will present sonic sketches and live improvisations next Friday, May 1, from 7pm at Trident House, 88 Vogel St.

The performance will celebrate the digital release of the Trident House Sessions album, via Bandcamp.

The Ōtepoti Vocal Ensemble will perform on Saturday, May 2, from 7pm, and Sunday, May 3, from 4pm at Trident House, 88 Vogel St.

O.V.E. is the brainchild of vocalist Karin Reid, who last year gathered a small group of Ōtepoti-based singers who shared a love of layering close harmonies over arrangements of jazz, soul, R&B and neo-soul classics.

The ensemble comprises Hagino Baker, Claire Hones, Fraser Kay, Jamie-Lee Taucher and Reid herself, whose blended sound is accompanied by guitarist Alex Wolken.

Tickets available via humanitix.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz