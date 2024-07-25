A century of Albany hockey celebrated

Albany Hockey club president Ben Sinnamon says the club is in good shape for its 100th season. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A century of scoops, slaps, and drives will come full circle this weekend.

Albany Hockey Club is celebrating its 100th season with two days of matches.

On Saturday, the premier men’s team, the Albany Alligators, and the division two men’s team, Albany Development, will face off against the Otago University Hockey Club teams.

The following day, the division three men’s team, the Albany Anacondas, will take to the field.

President Ben Sinnamon said these games will be a "full-circle moment" because the club recorded its first win in 1924 against the University B team.

"Albany’s history can’t be written without University’s history.

"For us to be able to play University on our 100th is extremely special, not only for myself, but for the club and for all the old boys who will be coming along to celebrate with us on that day."

Sinnamon said he was proud of recent progress at the club.

The Sunday men’s team, the Albany Anacondas, were newly introduced to the local competition last year as an independent team.

"In past years they had been a mixed team with other clubs."

In their first season, the team won the points trophy.

The division two men’s team, Albany Development, have consistently made the final round since 2016 and have won six titles.

The premier team, Albany Alligators, have made it to the finals several times in recent years.

Sinnamon said there were some "incredible players" in the team such as Alligators goalkeeper Felix McIntosh.

"He has been around the Black Sticks training camp space, so is going in the right path to be a national representative player."

Sinnamon said another player to watch was under-18 player Fergus Oberlin-Brown, 17, who was known for "always smiling" no matter the result.

Sinnamon’s future aims for the club include developing a junior team and women’s team.

"I think the more that you can be inclusive of your whole community, the better it is for club longevity."

Sinnamon said since highlighting the anniversary, the outreach from the "old boys network" had been "incredible".

Previous members had emailed him photos and positive stories of their time at the club.

Events during the 100th celebration include an evening talk with former Black Sticks, father and son Dave and Nick Ross, at the Otago Cricket Long Room.

The evening will also include a raffle of Black Sticks’ shirts from Kane Russell, Nick Ross, and Malachi Buschl, as well as an Otago Volts signed shirt, with funds raised helping to buy new kits for the current teams.

He is encouraging players to take part in the event.

"Although the players have changed over the years, the jersey remains the same, so if you haven’t worn it for a season or for 10, they are still great men and we would love to see you come down."

Those interested in attending can email albanyhockey@gmail.com for more information.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz