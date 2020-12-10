Christmas at the cathedral

Christmas angels (from left) Theodora Clarke-Wallace (11), Charlotte Tallon-McCarthy (6), and Ziva Curtis (10) select some decorations for the St Paul's Cathedral Christmas tree, which will be the backdrop for a programme of crafts and dress-ups, as well as services, in the weeks to Christmas. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

St Paul’s Cathedral is inviting families to step outside the pre-Christmas rush for a while, and create some festive memories.

Dean of Dunedin the Very Rev Dr Tony Curtis said the cathedral would host Christmas crafts and dress-up afternoons from Monday until December 23.

"The aim is for families to drop in, take a break from the Christmas rush, relax in a nice space and have a go at making some Christmas crafts and cards," Dr Curtis said.

There will also be a selection of traditional nativity costumes to dress up in for photos in front of the big cathedral Christmas tree, which was decorated during last night’s service blessing the tree.

Dr Curtis said the St Paul’s Cathedral crafting group had prepared a selection of craft supplies for people to use during the sessions, which will run from 1pm to 3pm.

It would be a nice opportunity for children to create something themselves for the Christmas tree, he said.

Along with welcoming people in to enjoy the space, St Paul’s Cathedral is gearing up for a busy Christmas week, starting with its traditional carol service on December 20, at 7pm.

There will also be a family Christmas Eve carol service from 6pm, Christmas carol singing from 10.30pm, and a midnight Mass at 11pm, all on December 24.

On Christmas Day, the cathedral will host a family choral Eucharist from 10am.

Dr Curtis said, after a difficult year due to Covid-19 and the cathedral fire, it was nice to open up the cathedral to as many people as possible at Christmas.

"We are not letting it get us down — this is a time for joy."