Church food scheme grows

All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme volunteers (from left) Glennys Faulds, Ruth Doig, Susanto Tan, Rev Canon Michael Wallace, Saranya Selva and Ivy Mitchell welcome shoppers to the Thursday morning pick-up and produce stall at All Saints Anglican Church in North Dunedin. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Two new distribution centres and the city’s major food banks have joined the All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme — still going strong in its 10th year.

The not-for-profit project, which uses bulk-buying power to supply bargain price, top-quality fruit and vegetables for households battling rapidly rising food prices, caters for hundreds of families across the city each Thursday.

In the past year, the scheme, founded in February 2015 by All Saints Anglican Church, has welcomed two new distribution centres — in Port Chalmers and Andersons Bay — alongside centres in North East Valley, Caversham, Green Island, St Kilda and Blueskin Bay.

All Saints Church vicar the Rev Canon Michael Wallace said it was satisfying that the scheme now covered almost the entire city — apart from Mosgiel, where it did not have volunteers available.

"We rely on volunteers completely to keep the distribution centres open, and we have been very lucky to have so many wonderful people helping out," Mr Wallace said.

The scheme accessed its fruit and vegetables through the MG Dunedin fresh produce suppliers’ group, volunteer buyer Cyrus Yam making the selections, Mr Wallace said.

Last Thursday morning, while The Star visited, Port Chalmers volunteer Geoff Campbell dropped in to collect bags of produce for people in the West harbour area.

"We have people who are unable to get out and shop for themselves, so we collect the bags for them and distribute them," Mr Campbell said.

"It’s very important that they get fruit and vegetables at a good price."

The Port Chalmers distribution centre at Holy Trinity Church had been involved in the programme for the past year and awareness was growing in the local community.

About a dozen people accessed the produce bags each week.

"It is important for us to help look after our community, and it is a good outreach programme for our church," he said.

Recently, Dunedin’s major foodbanks, operated by St Vincent de Paul, Presbyterian Support Otago Family Works and the Salvation Army, have joined the All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme to access produce for food parcels at the best possible price.

"We feel privileged to be involved in doing that work with them — it is good to know that our wholesale buying power is being used for good," Mr Campbell said.

"Their involvement has definitely increased the volume we buy and they are quite easy to supply, as they pack up their own produce."

Mr Wallace said the number of local families accessing the All Saints Fruit & Veges scheme produce waxed and waned depending on the time of year, but remained strong overall — particularly in Caversham, North East Valley and at All Saints itself.

"Recently, we have had a lot more students coming in to buy affordable produce — although, interestingly, it is mainly flat groups of young women. The guys don’t seem as keen," he said.

The addition of eggs and honey from Old Road in Outram, along with Holy Cow milk, was another way of providing good value food to the public.

"An interesting development is that we are getting more people who want to come in on a Thursday and browse our produce stall at All Saints, rather than having us pack up bags for them," he said.

"Some people prefer to come and make their own choices, which is great as well. The main thing is that people are able to access good quality produce at the lowest possible cost."

How to order

Distribution centres are located at Caversham Presbyterian Church, Holy Cross Church (St Kilda), St Mark’s Church (Green Island), Blueskin Bay Library, Holy Trinity Church (Port Chalmers), St Martin’s Church (North East Valley), St Michael’s Church (Andersons Bay) and All Saints.

Customers can pre-order by Monday and pay (online or with cash) for produce packs in three sizes — at a cost of $4 for a single, $7 for a couple and $14 for a family pack. The funds are used for the scheme’s weekly shop.

A sales table is also set up at All Saints’ hall, where people can browse and buy produce.

To sign up and order All Saints Fruit & Vege scheme produce, visit the website fruitveg@allsaintsdn.org.nz or Facebook dnfruitandveg, or phone the parish office on (03)479-2212.

