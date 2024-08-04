Club planning 125th celebration

Members of the West Taieri Rugby Club gather outside the old West Taieri Football Pavilion about 1903. Photo: Dunedin Public Libraries/Scattered Seeds - He Purapura Marara

Sweat and spirit have mingled for over a century on the fields of the West Taieri Rugby Club.

Next year it will celebrate 125 years since the club was officially established in May 1900.

The club is urging past and present members and their families to take part in three days of celebration scheduled for May 9 to 11, 2025.

Organising committee, member Fred Doherty said the Outram-based club had a big weekend planned, including a get-together and speaker on the Friday night, all current teams playing at home on Saturday and an official dinner and jersey auction on Saturday night.

"Many a gallon of sweat has been lost (and then replaced) at the Outram Rec," he said.

More details will emerge closer to the time, but at present Mr Doherty encouraged people who were interested to register, so they can receive updates as the anniversary date approaches.

Visit wtrugby.com and click on the 125th Jubilee ticket link to register.

