Club rides against teen suicide

A local motorbike ride has raised thousands to support young people.

Tribal Nations is a back-patch, non-gang charitable motorcycle community and the Otago branch recently took part in the 2023 Riders Against Teen Suicide, travelling from Dunedin to Milton, Mosgiel and Outram.

Tribal Nations community ambassador Garry McLennan said the ride raised $10,000 for Youthline Otago.

This amount was more than double the amount raised last year, and Mr McLennan thanked people who contributed this year.

"What made this special this year was we reached out to the community and that’s why it’s such a high figure."

As well as raising funds from the bike ride, the group ran an online raffle."

"The community really got behind us," Mr McLennan said.

Youthline Otago general manager Justine Weatherall said the counselling helpline was "blown away" by the donation.

"I think they’ve done a fantastic job and it will go a long way to supporting Youthline Otago."

The funds would go towards a new vehicle for the organisation, Mrs Weatherall said.

This would help staff travelling throughout the region, including as far as Oamaru in the north, across to Central Otago and south to Balclutha.

Mrs Weatherall began as the general manager in April. She said the organisation was in a rebuilding phase.

There were three aspects to the organisation — the national 24/7 helpline for young people via phone calls, text messages and web chats;

face-to-face counselling services for young people; and community education programmes.

Mrs Weatherall said while there were six youthline centres across the country, each was a standalone entity and financially independent.

"We rely on local funding and support to fund our services, so we can continue to do the mahi that we do."

