Community plan released

The Dream South D community-led development project has released its community plan, developed based on the feedback and ideas it has gathered from the community.

Guided by the community’s wishes, the Dream South D team has created a list of projects for the benefit of the people of South D, under three themes.

Getting Together

Strengthening connections within the South Dunedin community by:

- supporting activities such as play streets, workshops, community gardens and youth recreational opportunities.

- bringing the community together at events that appeal to all ages.

- using a range of channels to get more information out to the community about what’s happening.

- promoting the use of community facilities and making booking them easier.

Looking Good

Enhancing the amenities in South Dunedin and building on the sense of place by:

- sprucing up King Edward St to enhance its appeal.

- creating more street art, including artworks celebrating the community.

- bringing nature into the area, such as plantings in play areas and around sports fields.

- adding barbecues, seating and other family-friendly facilities to playgrounds.

Getting Around

Making the flat South Dunedin area even more accessible by:

- installing street furniture, such as benches along main thoroughfares and bike racks for cyclists.

- investigating transport options for helping people access services.

- creating walking trails that take in South D’s history, art and green spaces.

The success of the plan requires people and groups in the community to come forward and work together, with support from Dream South D in planning projects, bringing people together, applying for funding, troubleshooting challenges and celebrating the community’s work.

The first community projects have begun and more will be popping up around South Dunedin in 2024.

For a copy of the community plan, visit www.dreamsouthd.org.nz or email hello@dreamsouthd.org.nz for a printed copy.