Riders Against Teen Suicide raises $5k

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Where to get help

Youthline Otago general manager Justine Weatherall (left) receives $5000 from Tribal Nations Motorcycle Community Otago Branch members (from left) Emma Phillips, John Phillips, Garry McLennan and Josh Wyber. The funds were raised during this year’s Riders Against Teen Suicide rally. About 70 riders took part in a rally to Oamaru to raise awareness after several suspected youth suicides in the area.

Suicide/depression related

Healthline 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa 0800 543 354, or text 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 82 88 65 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans 0800 72 66 66

Alcohol Drug Helpline 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline 0800 111 757