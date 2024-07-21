Connection key to helping travellers

Blueskin Bay Community Response Group co-ordinator Mandy Mayhem says local community links help keep each other safe. Photo: Simon Hendrson

Helping keep travellers and locals warm and safe is the aim of Blueskin Bay Community Response Group co-ordinator Mandy Mayhem.

Along with fellow co-ordinator Abi Liddy, she uses local connections and an extensive "phone chain" to help organise volunteers and resources during an emergency.

One of the challenges for the area is "highway refugees" who may become stranded during snow or flood events, she said.

"It is random strangers, it is anyone travelling on the state highway."

"People try to get to town no matter what, so they try and take all the back roads and then they come back to us."

Travellers have become stranded during snow that can block State Highway 1 as well as back roads.

Flooding is also a challenge for the community.

"I’ve got a bunch of people. I call my sweepers.

"They monitor the highway and they monitor flood zones."

When people are stranded either as travellers or because their homes are flooded, the emergency hub at Waitati Hall becomes a hive of activity.

The hall has spare mattresses and blankets, supplies of tinned food, board games and toys for children.

It has a fully equipped kitchen and the local community will mobilise to provide food, water and whatever else is needed.

"We’ve got a big screen, we play a wholesome family movie for everyone."

Further resources on her "wishlist" are a generator, torches, VHF radios, water containers and camp beds.

A phone chain of contacts in the local area is a key asset for Ms Mayhem.

Many people are willing to help with whatever is needed, from accommodation to backup generators.

"The community is very resourceful."

Many people also offer accommodation in their homes for stranded people.

Nearby Te Whare Wānanga run by Blondie and Ricky Ngamoki also help take any spillover from the hall if whole families are stranded.

"They run a Mirror Programme supporting youth.

"So it’s all set up with a kitchen, ablution block and sleeping rooms.

"Either I borrow mattresses or I send people there to be accommodated."

The community response group works closely with local first responders, Dunedin City Council and Emergency Management Otago to quickly communicate what is happening in the local area.

With a changing climate and variety of weather events such as fire, flooding or snow that could happen in the area, Ms Mayhem encourages people to have their own emergency plan.

"The 100-year flood became the 50-year flood, has become the 10-year flood for us, really. "