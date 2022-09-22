Culture, coffee and good company on tap

Members of the Dunedin 60+ Club Culture and Coffee Group recently visited Dunedin’s Civil Defence Headquarters. Photo: Supplied

Dunedin 60+ Club

We all need a bit of culture, and what better than to follow that up with some coffee and a chance to chat and catch up with other members in a relaxed setting.

The Dunedin 60+ Club Culture and Coffee group recently arranged to tour the Otago Daily Times office and Channel 39.

The month before, it was Civil Defence Headquarters.

In October, a visit is planned to the Dunedin Club in Lees St, the former home of Johnny Jones, built in 1867.

This year, the Culture and Coffee group has made visits to see the bridal display at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, the Hope & Sons Art exhibition at Otago Art Society, Olveston Historic Home, and the Hocken Library.

The Culture and Coffee Group usually gathers on the third Friday in the month, at 1.15 pm for a 1.30 pm start. Afterwards, a nearby cafe is selected for afternoon tea.

The hardworking co-ordinators, Barbara Reid and Pat Tutty, are always looking for interesting places to visit.

The Culture and Coffee group, and many others, are available for all Dunedin 60+ Club members to enjoy.

Often in a group setting, there is the advantage of a guided tour or special access, as well as the enjoyment of being with others who share your interest.

Barbara and Pat are available to take names at any monthly club meeting, or they can be contacted directly — details on the website, or through one of the club contacts listed below.

Often, numbers for cultural visits can be limited, so having your name on the list is essential.

The next Dunedin 60+ Club monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, October 5, at Blind Low Vision social hall, 458 Hillside Rd. Doors open at 1pm for a 1.30pm start.

Guest speaker will be Catherine Gledhill, who works on Waste Minimisation, as part of Dunedin City Council’s Waste and Environmental Solutions Team. She will discuss the problem of waste and what we can do to help avoid, and reduce our waste.

The entry koha for the monthly general meeting is $2, entitling two lucky members to a possible door prize.

Notice boards, plus a great selection of books and puzzles (free for members to borrow), will be available.

The annual subscription of $10 can be paid to the club treasurer if not already paid.

View current and upcoming activities on our website dunedin60plus.co.nz

For information, phone Noel on 455-2586, or Len on (027) 330-1696.